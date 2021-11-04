MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,827 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MSCI were worth $34,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 0.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in MSCI by 1.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $645.66 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $371.10 and a twelve month high of $669.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $633.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.14.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

