MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.65

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 50448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a report on Monday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

