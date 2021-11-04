MTN Group’s (MTNOY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTNOY opened at $8.93 on Monday. MTN Group has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

