Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Nabors Industries worth $60,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 559.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NBR stock opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.97. The firm has a market cap of $847.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.44.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. The business had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($22.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.