Nano (NANO) Market Cap Hits $802.61 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Nano has a market capitalization of $802.61 million and approximately $38.42 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.02 or 0.00009555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,038.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,603.99 or 0.07303439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.87 or 0.00326581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $611.50 or 0.00970036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00088820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.15 or 0.00422208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00269291 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

