Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Receives Under Review Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their under review rating on shares of Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an under review rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Nanoco Group alerts:

LON NANO opened at GBX 20.97 ($0.27) on Wednesday. Nanoco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 30.90 ($0.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of £64.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.11.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.