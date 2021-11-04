National Bank Financial Boosts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$6.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$7.25 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cormark set a C$4.28 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.71.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$5.73 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.20%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.