National Bank Financial Increases Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$67.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

MTRAF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

MTRAF opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90. Metro has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

