National Bankshares Raises Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$60.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.95.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TRRSF stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.