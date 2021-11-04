National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,401 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of National Fuel Gas worth $45,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after buying an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1,817.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 98,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.70. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

