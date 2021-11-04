National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NSA stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.08. The company had a trading volume of 671,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,857. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

