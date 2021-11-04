National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.97

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.97 and last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Get National Vision alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. Analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 9.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after buying an additional 526,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,932,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after buying an additional 76,980 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.