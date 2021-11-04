National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 83.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $220.75 on Thursday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $802.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.16.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $14.11 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $222.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

