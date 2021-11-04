Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,734,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $478.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.05 and its 200 day moving average is $465.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

