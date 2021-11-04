Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 3,310 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

