Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.