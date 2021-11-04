Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,350 shares of company stock valued at $22,410,261. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $310.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.94 and a twelve month high of $311.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

