Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $237.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $162.24 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.16.

