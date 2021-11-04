Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 750.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $187,000.

Shares of CEF opened at $17.66 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

