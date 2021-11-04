Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,931,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 343,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,562,000 after purchasing an additional 36,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO stock opened at $642.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $643.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

