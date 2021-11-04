Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 706,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 175,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,015 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 111,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NATR stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $315.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.86. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.98 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.61%.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

