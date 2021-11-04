Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Short Interest Down 17.7% in October

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 86,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $315.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.85. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.98 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.61%.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.