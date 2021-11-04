Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $5.84 on Thursday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46.

In related news, CFO Anna Mowry purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NAUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

