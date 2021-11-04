NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NCS Multistage stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $84.49 million, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.86.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.45). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NCS Multistage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NCS Multistage by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NCS Multistage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

