Neenah (NYSE:NP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Neenah (NYSE:NP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

NP stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.93. 112,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,081. The company has a market cap of $943.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.23 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Neenah has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $61.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neenah stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 1,478.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Neenah were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

