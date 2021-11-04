Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Cut to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $98.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEMTF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Nemetschek stock opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $104.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average of $84.68.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

