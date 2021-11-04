NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $40,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,470. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47. NetApp has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $94.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.