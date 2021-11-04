Netbox Coin (NBX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $176,741.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $176,741.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,067,594 coins and its circulating supply is 76,389,297 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

