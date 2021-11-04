Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.91

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $7.05. Netlist shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 705,713 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NLST shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Netlist had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 202.56%. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

