Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NHS stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.24% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

