Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NHS stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $13.57.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.
Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.