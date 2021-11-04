Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Cut to $127.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $132.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

NBIX opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 41.59%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

