Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $103.00 at Mizuho

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $99.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

NBIX opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average is $96.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm's product includes INGREZZA.

