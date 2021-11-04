Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $106.22, but opened at $98.02. Neurocrine Biosciences shares last traded at $97.61, with a volume of 13,617 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $70,506,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,290,000 after purchasing an additional 542,972 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,473,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 316,575 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day moving average is $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

