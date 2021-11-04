NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 77,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,106,966 shares.The stock last traded at $6.03 and had previously closed at $5.99.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $47,595,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,612,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,546,000 after buying an additional 982,626 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 426,055 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after buying an additional 2,807,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.