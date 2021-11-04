NEXT.coin Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,038.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.50 or 0.00970036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00269291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00215116 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00016720 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000986 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00030491 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

