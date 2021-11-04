NEXT (LON:NXT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s previous close.

NXT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised NEXT to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,725 ($113.99).

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 8,036 ($104.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The firm has a market cap of £10.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,964.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,979.48. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,702 ($74.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

