Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.610-$27.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$14.90 billion.
OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $53.60. 359,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.53.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 27.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Nintendo Company Profile
Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.
