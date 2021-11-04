Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.610-$27.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$14.90 billion.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $53.60. 359,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 27.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NTDOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank lowered Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 55,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush raised Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27,525.00.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.