Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.45

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 2726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 74,193 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

