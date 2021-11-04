Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.45

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 2726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.
A number of analysts have recently commented on NMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 74,193 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
