Nord Finance (NORD) Achieves Market Cap of $11.07 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.98 or 0.00006481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market cap of $11.07 million and $1.07 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00088177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00101659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,508.87 or 0.07335926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,040.94 or 0.99313500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022647 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,652 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

