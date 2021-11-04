Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NDSN stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,269. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $264.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.35.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Nordson by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

