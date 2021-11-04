Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $272.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Nordson’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from strengthening businesses in end markets like industrial, electronics, medical and consumer non-durable, and the implementation of the NBS Next growth framework in the quarters ahead. Acquisitions and the policy of rewarding shareholders through dividends and share buybacks raise its attractiveness. For fiscal 2021, it anticipates year-over-year revenue growth of 11-12%, higher than 8-10% stated earlier. However, the stock looks overvalued compared to its industry. The divestment of the screws and barrels product line is predicted to create revenue headwinds of 3% for fiscal 2021. Rising costs of sales and operating expenses have been a concern for the company. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have increased for fiscal 2021.”

NDSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $259.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $264.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

