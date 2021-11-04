Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Nortech Systems stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.67.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nortech Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nortech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nortech Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

