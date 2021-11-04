Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 2,028 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,942,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 255,330 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

