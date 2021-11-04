Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys Shares of 1,114 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after acquiring an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $234.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $235.90. The stock has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

