Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Invests $301,000 in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on THRY. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $7,962,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amer Akhtar acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,656,509 shares of company stock worth $51,390,826 in the last 90 days. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $31.90 on Thursday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

