Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Invests $966,000 in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 223.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 735,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,460,000 after purchasing an additional 508,311 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at about $318,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.41. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.