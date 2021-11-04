Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Makes New Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,208,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after buying an additional 1,343,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

PRGO stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.