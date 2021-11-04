Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 366 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.