Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $68,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,070,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,057,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,802,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOG. Truist raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

NOG opened at $23.76 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

