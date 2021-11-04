Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,599 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 68,576.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 68,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 135,107 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOG. Roth Capital increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

